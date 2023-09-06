More voters see former President Donald Trump as having a record of accomplishments than President Biden, a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) survey found.

Not only did the survey find Trump and Biden tied in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, but it found most, 51 percent, of voters describing Trump as having a “strong record of accomplishments as president.” He leads Biden by an 11-point margin, as just 40 percent said the same of the 80-year-old president.

Further, just 44 percent said Biden has a “vision for the future,” compared to 52 percent who said the same of Trump.

Only 36 percent described Biden as “mentally up for the job as president,” compared to 46 percent who said the same of Trump. Additionally, 73 percent said Biden is “too old” to run for president, while 47 percent said the same of Trump.

The survey was taken August 24-30, 2023, among 1,500 registered voters.

ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos remarked on the survey’s findings during Sunday’s ABC’s This Week.

“It is kind of shocking in a way that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now,” he said, seemingly marveling over the fact that Trump continues to rise in the polls, despite four indictments.

“With every passing month, with every new indictment, Donald Trump seems to be consolidating his control over the Republican Party,” he continued.

“Republicans almost unanimously on that stage several days ago would vote for a convicted felon. Did you ever think you’d see the day?” he asked.

Indeed, an August Yahoo!/YouGov survey found that Republicans and Republican-leaners would still overwhelmingly support Trump in the GOP primary, even if convicted.

As Breitbart News reported:

In that scenario, Trump still maintains a double-digit lead among his GOP challengers with 35 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes 15 points behind with 20 percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (nine percent), South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (five percent), and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, all of whom see three percent support each. Another 17 percent say they are “not sure.”

