Nolte: Hamas Terrorist Calls and Taunts Family of Kidnapped Daughters

The Hamas terrorist who kidnapped two young sisters at an Israeli music festival called their mother and mocked her, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, Hodia, 25, and Tair, 27, lived through a real-life horror show. They were among hundreds of young Israelis enjoying music and being young at the Tribe of Nova music festival this weekend.

Then the Islamic terrorists arrived.

As of right now, the count is 260 festivalgoers massacred by Hamas. There is no number yet of those kidnapped.

One of the now-kidnapped sisters called their dad to report that gunfire had broken out. Then they both went missing.

A family friend told an Israeli news agency, “There was a video that was uploaded on social media, and in one of the segments, we saw for a few seconds Hodia when she was kidnapped and held in the Gaza Strip.”

The friend continued: “They were taken in a Jeep or vehicle along with several other young people who were kidnapped at the party.”

Then the taunting phone call came:

“He called Hodia and Tair’s mother Tamar and laughed at the family,” family friend Tal Hezekiah told the news outlet in Hebrew, adding that he grabbed the phone from the anguished mom. “Then the terrorist laughed and said to me in broken Hebrew: ‘Do you want to marry her?’ And hung up,” Hezekiah added

The overall Israeli death count has now reached 800, with some 2,500 wounded. Israel is planning a full siege and assault on Gaza and, at least for now, the world appears to have united around Israel. But we’ve all seen this before. To save those who want Israel wiped off the earth, those in the left-wing establishment who also want Israel wiped off the earth — Democrats, CNN, NBC, PBS, the Washington Post and New York Times, etc. — will reverse their support and begin flinging around buzz words like “disproportionate” as a means to pressure Israel into a cease-fire instead of the Total Victory required to put an end this threat.

The fact that some of those killed in Israel were Americans will make no difference. If Iran’s targeting of Americans in the past made no difference before His Fraudulency Joe Biden pledged six billion dollars to Iran, dead Americans killed by Iran’s proxy terrorists in Hamas over the weekend will also make no difference.

Already the feckless, appeasing Biden administration has had to take back two separate calls for a ceasefire.

