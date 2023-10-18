Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 407: Breitbart’s Emma-Jo Morris on the House Speakership Race

Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris joins host Mike Slater to offer her analysis of the ongoing House Speaker race. Will Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) get enough support in the second round of voting today to secure the speakership? What could stand in his way? Emma-Jo has the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

