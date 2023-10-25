Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) announced Thursday that she signed an executive order banning the usage of woke terms like “pregnant people” and “birth giver” in all state documents.

“We’ve had enough,” Huckabee Sanders said at a press briefing announcing her decision. “Enough trying to erase women and girls, enough denying our biological differences from men, and enough of the craziness that is taking over our country.”

Huckabee Sanders said the political left is “using nonsense words to erase women and girls, and more importantly, to erase our voices and our experiences.”

“Today, we’re taking a stand against woke nonsense,” she said. “What, frankly, started as a fad among a few grad students has seeped down into corporations, the health care industry, and increasingly, state government. It’s demeaning to women, and it needs to stop.”

The Arkansas governor went on to announce that she is signing “an executive order banning a number of all sorts of ridiculous words from state government documents. Those include words like ‘pregnant people,’ ‘laboring person,’ ‘birth giver,’ and several other nonsense terms.”

Huckabee Sanders noted that “some on the left will accuse us of being nitpicky, that Arkansas should just lay down and accept the cultural revolution without complaint.”

“I say it’s the exact opposite,” she said. “It’s the left that decided that ‘woman’ is a dirty word. It’s the left that decided we needed to toss out basic biology and basic grammar along with it.”

Huckabee Sanders’ executive order is the latest response to science-denying transgender activists’ push to force society into adopting sex-neutral language, such as “pregnant people” instead of “pregnant women.”

As Breitbart News reported, in 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) unveiled the rules for the 117th Congress, which contained “future-focused” proposals, including the elimination of gendered terms, such as “father, mother, son, and daughter.”

