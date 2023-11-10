Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Nationally

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden nationally, the latest YouGov/CBS News Poll found.

The survey, taken October 30 to November 3, asked likely voters who their choice is for president. Overall, 51 percent chose Trump — a three-point advantage over Biden, who saw 48 percent support. Notably, that lead is just within the survey’s +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

The survey also found that likely Biden voters are more “nervous” about the prospect of a 2020 rematch than Trump voters. Nearly three-quarters of likely Biden voters, 74 percent, said they feel “nervous” about that potential matchup, compared to 59 percent of likely Trump supporters who said the same.

Seventy-two percent of likely Biden voters described such a matchup as frustrating, compared to just 38 percent who are hopeful and 23 percent who are excited. Conversely, 64 percent of likely Trump supporters are hopeful about a Trump/Biden matchup, while 57 percent are frustrated by it, and 48 percent are hopeful.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: CBS News Poll (R) Trump 51% (+3)

(D) Biden 48% Independents

(R) Trump 54% (+10)

(D) Biden 44% YouGov (B+) | 1,758 LV | 10/30-11/3https://t.co/sJw1ujP2nQ pic.twitter.com/cAphgOeZm0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 5, 2023

There is more bad news for Biden as well, as 73 percent believe things are “going badly” in America, up from 65 percent who said the same in January. Further, 45 percent of respondents believe they would be “financially better off” if Trump wins the election, compared to 18 percent who said the same of Biden. Forty-eight percent believe they would be “financially worse off” if Biden wins, compared to 32 percent who said the same of Trump.

RELATED VIDEO — Van Jones: I Worry About Biden, Black Voters, People Have Trouble Affording Gas, Feel “Neighborhood’s Not Any Better”:

The overall survey was taken among 2,636 U.S. adult residents.

The survey coincides with a recent poll from the far-left New York Times, which shows Trump leading Biden in five out of six battleground states in a head-to-head matchup. That includes Nevada (Trump +11), Arizona (Trump +5), Pennsylvania (Trump +4), Georgia (Trump +6), and Michigan (Trump +5).

RELATED VIDEO — HIS BEST COSTUME YET! Biden Decided to Dress Up as a GOOD President for Halloween:

White House Communications Agency / POLITICALLY+ /TMX