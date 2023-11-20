Robust political discussions may not be on the menu for many Americans preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday found that about 6 out of 10 voters, or 61 percent, said they hope to avoid talking about politics during the holiday celebrations.

However, the poll also said 29 percent of voters said they are eager to talk about politics.

“A healthy dose of ‘zip it’ will be on the menu as voters acknowledge that if they plan on ‘talking turkey’ over the big meal, it will be about the food and not about politics,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

In November 2022, a poll from The Economist/YouGov found 13 percent of Americans claimed Thanksgiving had been ruined by a political argument among those in attendance, Breitbart News reported:

The survey also asked if there are “ever arguments about politics at your Thanksgiving celebration.” While most, 75 percent, said no, 19 percent said there are political arguments. The percentage was highest for Democrats, 24 percent of whom said there are political arguments at their Thanksgiving celebration, followed by Republicans (18 percent) and independents (15 percent). Another 13 percent said a political disagreement has “ruined” the holiday, and once again, this figure is highest among Democrats, 19 percent of whom said a political argument has ruined their holiday.

A Psychology Today article published in November 2020 said Thanksgiving conversations on politics can cause difficulty, but also urged people not to ban such discussions.

“Even if you anticipate a palette of colorful personalities around the table, there may still be a way to enjoy both good food and good conversation,” the article said, adding that some people enjoy conversing not only about political candidates but also like to share ideas on jobs, health care, public safety, the economy, and education.

The article then asked who should “mix poultry and politics” on the day. The report stated, “People who have mastered the art of engagement with tact and respect. Civility facilitates safe, stimulating conversation.”

For the recent Quinnipiac University poll, “1,574 self-identified registered voters nationwide were surveyed from November 9th – 13th with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.”