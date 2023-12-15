Israel: No ‘Political Calendar’ to End War for U.S. Election; ‘Fully Aligned on the Mission’

Israel said Friday that the U.S. was “fully aligned on the mission to destroy Hamas,” despite reports that visiting White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had pushed Israel to wrap up the most intense fighting in the next few weeks.

The Biden administration’s preferred timeline happens to coincide with the start of the U.S. presidential election. The Iowa caucuses (for Republicans) will be held January 15; the first Democratic primary has been moved to South Carolina February 3.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy told reporters that “the only clock that matters is that every second Hamas exists,” the terror organization is “a ticking time bomb that we must defuse.” He added that the best way to end Hamas — which, he noted, was also an American aim — would be to “stand by us as we push for total victory over Hamas.”

The Israeli government has been at great pains to emphasize its gratitude to the Biden administration, aware that Biden is under intense pressure to back away.

Poll numbers for Biden have plummeted since the start of the war, and White House staffers are rebelling against their own boss, as are staffers in Democratic offices on Capitol Hill. Few have had enough courage in their convictions to resign, but though they are unelected, they are trying to use public protest to encourage a change.

Democrats fear that young voters, and Muslim- and Arab-American voters in key swing states like Michigan, will stay home next November, causing Biden to lose the presidency.

