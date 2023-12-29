Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Maine Secretary of State After She Said Voting Freely Was ‘Premise’ of Democracy

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows after she ruled former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from the state’s ballot, deeming her a “hypocrite” and sharing a post from her account, in which she said the premise of our democracy is “the fundamental right of any American citizen to vote freely, fairly, and have their vote counted.”

“If you were looking for the perfect example of Democrat hypocrisy when they screech about preserving democracy, remember that this is the ME secretary of state, who unilaterally decided Donald Trump should not be on the ballot in Maine,” Donald Trump Jr. began.

“Not a court decision, no one else just one person deciding for an entire state by herself,” he explained.

“Democrats could not care less about democracy only power remember that when they show you who they are!” he exclaimed, sharing a January 2022 post from Bellows. That post features two photos — one of Bellows smiling with former President Biden and another of her smiling with former President Barack Obama.

“The fundamental right of any American citizen to vote freely, fairly and to have their vote is counted is the promise of our democracy,” she wrote.

“Th Constitution and the Bill of Rights aren’t values to be compromised away,” she added:

If you were looking for the perfect example of Democrat hypocrisy when they screech about preserving democracy, remember that this is the ME secretary of state, who unilaterally decided Donald Trump should not be on the ballot in Maine. Not a court decision, no one else just one… pic.twitter.com/1lAN2bNjDk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 29, 2023

Her previous statement is ironic, given the fact that she determined this week that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot.

In explaining her decision, Bellows noted that she held a hearing on December 15 on three challenges to Trump’s nomination. The first two “contest Mr. Trump’s qualification for office under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” she wrote in her unilateral ruling.

“The third challenge, filed by Paul Gordon (the ‘Gordon Challenge’), contests Mr. Trump’s qualification under the Twenty-Second Amendment,” she continued.

“For the reasons set forth below, I conclude that Mr. Trump’s primary petition is invalid,” she wrote, specifically citing the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause,” falling in line with the liberal justices in Colorado, which also made that determination,

“Specifically, I find that the declaration on his candidate consent form is false because he is not qualified to hold the office of the President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Bellows wrote.

However, her decision — to keep Trump off the ballot — will not be enforced until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the various, controversial rulings.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung made it clear in a Thursday statement that they will “quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect, and President Trump will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again.”

“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,” he wrote, adding, “State courts in Michigan and Minnesota have rejected these bad-faith, bogus 14th Amendment ballot challenges, as have federal courts in New Hampshire, Arizona, Florida, Rhode Island, West Virginia, along with ten other federal jurisdictions.”

Further, Cheung said Americans are “witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.”

Meanwhile, Trump will remain on the ballot in Colorado, as the court stated in its own 4-3 opinion that the ruling would be stayed until January 4, 2024, and that the stay would continue if anyone filed a cert petition by that day. Trump’s team, predictably, appealed.

“With the appeal filed, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the US Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling,” Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold office affirmed in a press release this week.