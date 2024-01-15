Two Navy SEALs Missing in the Gulf of Aden While Searching for Iranian Weapons Bound for Yemen

Cypriot Navy special forces and US Navy SEALS take part in a joint US-Cyprus rescue exercise in the port of the southern Cypriot port city of Limassol on September 10, 2021. (Photo by Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP) (Photo by IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images)
IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images
Kristina Wong

Two Navy SEALs went missing after a ship-boarding operation went awry near Somalia on Thursday, as they were looking for suspected Iranian weapons bound for Yemen, according to reports.

The SEALs were preparing to board a ship in rough seas when one of them slipped from a ladder and fell into the water, according to the Washington Post. The second SEAL dove in after him. They have been missing since Thursday.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communication, told CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday that the search was still ongoing.

“We hope to get some updated information today. But we’re obviously watching this very closely,” he said.

Kirby said the operation was part of “normal interdiction operations” the U.S. has been conducting for some time to try to disrupt the flow of weapons supplies to Yemen.

Iran - WASHINGTON DC, US - SEPTEMBER 13: National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at a White House Press Briefing at the White House in Washington DC, United States on September 13, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He said the operation was not related to the strikes the U.S. recently took against the Houthis in Yemen, which were aimed at stopping the group’s drone and missile attacks against U.S. and commercial ships in the region.

However, Pentagon officials have been vocal about Iran’s support for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been targeting the ships since October in what they say is retaliation for Israel’s offensive against Hamas.

On Thursday, the U.S. fired more than 150 munitions at 16 different locations in Yemen, in the first strikes against the group, in response to the drone and missile attacks.

This handout screen grab captured from a video shows Yemen’s Houthi fighters’ takeover of the Galaxy Leader Cargo in the Red Sea coast off Hudaydah, on November 20, 2023, in the Red Sea, Yemen. (Houthi Movement via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the strikes a “clear message,” although hours later the Houthis resumed their attacks against U.S. military and commercial ships.

Kirby pushed back against the idea that there was now an “open-ended conflict” with the Houthis.

“Nobody wants a conflict with the Houthis. We’re not looking for a conflict with Yemen here. We’re trying to get these attacks to stop,” he said.

