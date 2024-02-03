Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that, if nominated to run against Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), he would highlight his populist roots and how Brown is an entrenched elitist.

Moreno spoke with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle about how he would message against Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is up for reelection in the increasingly red Buckeye State.

The Ohio entrepeneur said he would highlight the stark contrast between his populist campaign and Brown’s elitist status.

“We’re going to show who he is. This is a guy who went to Yale University. Graduated in Russian Studies, not because he was inserted in Russian history, but because he wanted to study Marxism and Communism. Graduates from this elite East coast private school and goes right into elected office, and has been in elected [to] office for almost 50 years and does nothing to help the very people that he claims to help,” Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday.

“Working-class Ohioans are worse off than when he got to D.C,” Moreno added.

He continued, “It’s hard to afford a home, it’s harder to afford a car because of the policies that Sherrod Brown has put into place.”

Moreno concluded, “In my case, I’ve never been in office, I’ve never been on a ballot, never held public office. I’m the contrast. I’m the anti-Sherrod Brown. We’re going to show that difference with the proper amount of resources, with the proper grassroots support, … retire this leftist Massachusetts-type senator we have here in Ohio.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.