President Biden’s approval rating on key issues is completely underwater, a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey found most, 56 percent, disapproving of the way Biden is handling his job as President of the United States. Another 40 percent approve, meaning his net approval is -14. Notably, even more independents, 60 percent, disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president.

Biden fails to garner positive approval ratings on specific issues, too. On jobs and the economy, 52 percent disapprove, compared to 40 percent who approve — a net approval of -12. Once again, even more independents, 56 percent, disapprove of Biden’s handling of jobs and the economy.

Biden’s approval on the issue of immigration is even more abysmal, as 60 percent disapprove, compared to 30 percent who approve — a net approval of -30. Sixty-four percent of independents disapprove of Biden’s handling of immigration.

This trend continues on a range of key issues.

Education

Disapprove: 45 percent

Approve: 42 percent

Net: -3 percent

Health care

Disapprove: 44 percent

Approve: 40 percent

Net: -4 percent

Civil rights

Disapprove: 43 percent

Approve: 41 percent

Net: -2 percent

Civil liberties

Disapprove: 45 percent

Approve: 38 percent

Net: -7 percent

Crime

Disapprove: 54 percent

Approve: 34 percent

Net: -20 percent

Inflation/prices

Disapprove: 61 percent

Approve: 32 percent

Net: – 29 percent

The survey was taken March 3 – 5, 2024, among 1,556 U.S. adult citizens. It came ahead of Biden’s State of the Union Address (SOTU) on Thursday, where the president attempted to deflect from the various issues plaguing his administration, even kicking off his address by talking about Ukraine. He attacked Trump several times, using the word “predecessor” 13 times throughout the address.

A RealClearPolitics average poll of polls ahead of Biden’s address showed his disapproval 57.3 percent. That reflected “a 2.4-point jump since February 20 and a nearly six-point increase from a year ago,” as Breitbart News detailed.