Mike Johnson Performs Impressions Mocking Trump for Establishment Media

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in an interview with the establishment media outlet Politico performed an impression mocking former President Donald Trump.

“Mike is straight out of central casting,” Johnson said, reportedly using Trump’s mannerisms, including the “thing Trump does with his hands — and the facial tics.” “The voice was close to SNL-worthy,” Politico opined.

“He’s a good speaker of the House,” Johnson added, continuing his Trump impression.

Politico claimed:

That would have been highly debatable not long ago, but Johnson is enjoying a period of renewed respect, particularly after avoiding a shutdown and pushing through aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Most House Republicans are now more frustrated with far-right members who make Johnson’s life difficult than they are with Johnson. Democrats rewarded him for his streak of responsible governing by saving him from a motion to vacate.

Johnson’s Trump impression continued: “I’ve liked him!”

Politico also wrote that Johnson was able to “neuter” Trump during the final stages of the foreign aid debate and oppose Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) move to oust Johnson as the leader of the House.

Johnson said about his attempt to neutralize Trump during the Ukraine aid debate:

I have always been very forthright with him and very honest, and told him what I thought was in his best interest, in the country’s best interest, even if sometimes he didn’t necessarily agree. But on reflection, he often says, “Mike is a really good guy. He’s doing a really hard job.” I think we have a very good relationship of trust. And he knows that when I advise him of something or give him an idea or tell him something I have to do, I think he appreciates that I’m operating in good faith. And that means a lot to President Trump.

When asked if he thought the former president would be okay with Johnson doing a Trump impression, he said, “Oh, yeah. No, he would laugh. We have a good time together. I think he’d be flattered by it. People love that. It humanizes him. And I think he’s got thick skin.”