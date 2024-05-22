Poll: Majority Say Biden Is a ‘Weak’ Leader, Trump ‘Strong’

Americans view the leadership abilities of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump very differently, as most consider Biden “weak” and Trump “strong,” a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey examined sentiments on the leadership abilities of each candidate and found 64 percent overall described Biden as either very or somewhat weak. Of those, 44 percent said he is “very weak.” Thirty-six percent identified Biden as at least somewhat strong.

The figures are worse for Biden among independents, as 73 percent view him as at least somewhat weak. Of those, 45 percent consider him “very” weak.

More than a quarter of Democrats, 27 percent, describe Biden as at least somewhat weak.

In contrast, across the board, a majority, 54 percent, consider Trump as at least somewhat strong. Of those, 33 percent describe him as a “very” strong leader. Another 46 percent consider him weak, and of those, 34 percent say “very” weak.

While more than a quarter of Democrats consider Biden weak, Trump does not have that issue among Republicans, as just six percent describe him as such. Further, most independents, 55 percent, consider Trump at least somewhat strong, and of those, 27 percent say he is “very” strong.

The survey was taken May 12-14, among 1,830 U.S. adult citizen voters.

Notably, the survey also found that more across the board believe Trump will win the presidential election over Biden, regardless of their personal preference — 42 percent to Biden’s 34 percent.

That sentiment comes as Trump moves to make heavy plays for states such as New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

The enthusiasm in some of these traditionally blue states was on full display this month, as Trump attracted a crowd of roughly 100,000 at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.