An ad aired on Friday touts New Jersey Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner’s pro-Trump credentials against “liberal Curtis Bashaw” for the New Jersey Senate Republican nomination, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Jersey Deserves Better, a PAC backing Serrano Glassner’s candidacy for the New Jersey Senate race, aired the ad contrasting Serrano Glassner’s credentials against Bashaw, who has donated to Democrats. The six-figure ad campaign will air across the Garden State ahead of the pivotal June 4 primary date.

“Conservative Christine Serrano Glassner. Trump-endorsed,” the narrator said, featuring Trump endorsing the mayor of Mendham, New Jersey. The narrator said that Serrano Glassner will fight to close the border and protect American values, whereas Bashaw has donated to Democrats.

Breitbart News has reported on how Bashaw, the Never Trump Republican, has partnered with a Chinese state-owned construction company that has been accused of corruptoin and “cyber espionage.”

“I gratefully accept President Trump’s endorsement, and I look forward to serving as his steadfast ally in Washington and working hand-in-hand with him to Drain the Swamp and Make America Great Again,” Serano Glassner said about Trump’s endorsement of her capmaign.

She added, “New Jersey deserves better than the corrupt political establishment that gave us ‘Gold Bar Bob’ Menendez, and America deserves better than the unmitigated disaster of the Biden regime.”

The ad concludes, “The conservative or the liberal? It’s easy. Trump-endorsed Christine Serrano Glassner for Senate.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.