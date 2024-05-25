Poll: More Americans Think Trump ‘More Likely to Win a Debate’ than Biden

More Americans believe that former President Donald Trump is “more likely to win a debate” than President Joe Biden, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

Trump’s campaign has challenged Biden to one debate per month — one in June, July, August, and September, in addition to the Vice Presidential debate.

“Additional dates will allow voters to have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate,” the Trump team said in a memo, stressing the belief that the “American people deserve more than what the Biden administration has to offer.”

Biden, however, remains resistant, even informing the public that the 81 year old only intends to debate twice. Further, his campaign informed the Commission on Presidential Debates that Biden “will not be participating in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ announced debates in 2024 and plans to participate in debates hosted by news organizations.” One of the reasons has generated quite a bit of mockery. Biden conveniently does not want an audience.

Biden campaign: “The purpose of this letter is to provide notice that the President will not be participating in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ announced debates in 2024.” They float a different schedule: one debate in late June, one in September; VP debate in late July. pic.twitter.com/A6fIazJSjG — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 15, 2024

Biden’s resistance to having an audience comes as more Americans admit that Trump is a better debater than Biden. The Economist/YouGov survey asked, “Regardless of which presidential candidate you prefer, who do you think is more likely to win a debate between the two of them?”

A plurality, 43 percent, said Trump is more likely to win a debate, while just 28 percent said Biden is more likely to win a debate between them. Only eight percent said it would be an equal tie, and 21 percent remain unsure.

Republicans are far more confident in Trump’s debating ability than Democrats are in Biden’s, as 85 percent of Republicans said Trump would be the likely winner. Significantly less, 62 percent, of Democrats said Biden would be the likely winner.

Independents also side with Trump, as 40 percent said Trump is more likely to win a debate between the two. Only 17 percent of independents said the same of Biden.

The survey was taken May 19-21, 2024, among 1,784 U.S. adult citizens. It coincides with May’s Havard-Harris survey, which found voters wanting more presidential debates than Biden has agreed to.

Trump blasted Biden in a recent Truth Social post, describing Biden as the “WORST debater I have ever faced.”

“He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far,” Trump added.