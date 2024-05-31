Bernie Moreno Pressures Rattled but Silent Sherrod Brown to Rescind Biden Endorsement over Trump Verdict

U.S. Senate Republican candidate in Ohio and businessman Bernie Moreno on Friday called on Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to condemn the “bogus Trump verdict” after Brown refused to weigh in on the case against the former president.

Moreno said in a written statement:

The guilty verdict in President Trump’s New York trial is a disgrace to America and our justice system. Joe Biden sent his number three person from the DOJ to work with a Soros-funded prosecutor and a Biden donor judge to target his political opponent and interfere in the 2024 election. Sherrod Brown votes with Biden nearly 100% of the time and has bragged about sharing the same politics as Joe, but I hope that even Sherrod would have the integrity to publicly condemn such a brazen case of politicization and immediately rescind his endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States. And if Sherrod supports this corrupt ruling and stands by Biden, he should at least be man enough that publicly to the people of Ohio.

NEW: Ohio GOP Senate nominee Bernie Moreno calls on Sherrod Brown to publicly condemn the corrupt election interference against President Trump and rescind his endorsement of Joe Biden for President for weaponizing the government against his political opponent. pic.twitter.com/D3ds2brYtv — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 31, 2024

After the dramatic conviction of the former president, Brown’s campaign declined to comment on the verdict.