Exclusive — J.D. Vance: Regular People Are Saying ‘Enough Is Enough’ After Donald Trump Conviction

Regular people are saying “enough is enough” after a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Vance explained that the Democrats’ latest attempt to target Trump could very well backfire, as this has opened the eyes of normal Americans all across the country — even those who are not keenly into politics.

“Just to put this in personal terms, I know a lot of people have their own, you know, their own stories and how they love this country,” he said, detailing the military service of his family and their history with the United States Marine Corps.

“We come from a family of military service, as I’m sure a lot of your listeners — people who served in Vietnam and Korea and World War II. Our relatives and ourselves, we did not fight for this country that we love so that Joe Biden could throw his chief political rival in jail,” Vance explained.

“But the whole idea of America is, yeah, we have some intense debates from time to time. We fight with one another, and we argue with one another. But, at the end of the day, you try to persuade the American voter. You don’t try to throw your rivals in prison. … That is [a] Banana Republic. That is the reason why we fight wars — to prevent from becoming the very thing that Joe Biden is trying to do to this country,” Vance said.

“And I just, I agree with you. I think a lot of just normal, normal people, they don’t pay attention to politics as closely as you and I do. They’re saying, ‘Enough is enough. We’ve had it. This is crazy, and we’re gonna fight back,'” the senator continued, highlighting the significance of the donations Trump received in the 24 hours following the news of his conviction.

“Having run one political race in my entire life, $53 million would be a good month in a presidential campaign. They raised that in a day just from small dollars. And if you dig into the data, Matt, it actually gets even better. I believe about a third of the donors are totally new people … for whatever reason, they have been activated by the sham prosecution. And they’re joining the political process as donors for the very first time,” he said, describing that as “huge.”

