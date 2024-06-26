Alex Marlow with Sebastian Gorka: ‘You Can’t Get a Weaker Candidate’ than Biden

“You can’t get a weaker candidate” than President Joe Biden, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow pointed out during a one-on-one appearance on the America First with Dr. Sebastian Gorka podcast.

Marlow pointed to shifting sentiments in the country, explaining he was truly in the minority as a conservative growing up in California. However, things are changing rapidly because of how terrible America is under Biden’s leadership.

WATCH — Carville: “This Economy Is Not That Good for Young Americans”:



“What I think has changed is, first of all, the reality of Joe Biden’s policies are so terrible. If you look at the way that we have imposed inflation on ourselves with the excessive spending. I mean, you saw the debt numbers this week … they were astronomical, even to the forecasters who are trying to anticipate this stuff for a living. They weren’t anticipating a fraction of the debt that we’re accumulating right now. And it’s all inflationary,” Marlow said, also pointing to the mess of the Middle East, amnesty for illegal aliens, and student loan forgiveness.

“But the most important thing is when people go to grocery store, and when people go to the gas station, they know things are not right. And it makes it much harder to watch the stuff that’s happening to President Trump and be like, ‘Hmm, maybe there’s something going on here. Maybe these people don’t know what they’re doing. Maybe these people are just purely political animals who are recklessly playing with fire with our country and our children’s future,’” he said, conceding that “that sentiment is more clear now than it was in 2016 when Trump won.”

WATCH — Ted Cruz Rips Biden Administration Policy on Iran, Hamas:

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

The top issues that seem to be the “red pill” for Americans, Marlow continued, are the economy — the Biden inflation and the cost of home prices — followed by immigration.

Issues such as abortion, guns, and green energy are not moving the needle, he explained.

“And there’s data to back all this up that we reported on Breitbart News. So this is all incredibly encouraging heading into the election season,” he said.

When it comes to Biden specifically, Marlow, author of the New York Times best seller Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, emphasized that the angle to defeat Biden is “not that he’s old, it’s that he’s corrupt and he’s terrible at being president.”

“And those are much more powerful,” he said.

However, he said the videos showing Biden’s age are indeed concerning, calling out the establishment media and Biden administration for attempting to dismiss them as fakes.

LISTEN:

“This ‘cheap fakes’ term is a lie. …. It’s not cheap, either. It is very relevant whether or not the president knows where he is,” Marlow said.

While Biden’s age is not Marlow’s number one argument against him, he said those who are concerned by that have legitimate reason.

“But I’ll tell you, those of you who are concerned, you have every right to be concerned given these videos. And don’t tell me my eyes are lying to me when we see him do this over and over and over and over,” Marlow said, reminding the audience that Democrats are “dead serious about getting him elected.”

“They are not serious about replacing him. They’re serious about pushing him all the way across the finish line,” he said. “But I’ll tell you, Dr. G, it is the opportunity of a lifetime. You can’t get a weaker candidate than this.”

America First airs weekdays at 3 p.m. Eastern.