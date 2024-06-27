CNN Touts Debate Rules; Muted Mics at Biden’s Request

CNN is touting the rules for Thursday night’s debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, showing how the microphones will work, with one candidate’s mic muted as the other is speaking, per Biden’s direct request.

CNN had a segment on Wednesday showcasing how the microphones will work during the debate. Each candidate has two green lights, and when they are on, it signals to the candidate that his microphone is on and ready to go. When they are off, the microphone is off.

CNN demonstrated what it will look like when one candidate tries to talk over the other, making the interruptions of the other “difficult to understand.”

The New York Times revealed that the muted mics were “another Biden request, intended to guard against Mr. Trump’s penchant for interrupting and speaking over debate opponents.”

CNN demonstrates how microphones will work at the Biden-Trump debate during interruptions. pic.twitter.com/HUXU11vRRt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 26, 2024

That is not the only Biden request. As was previously reported, there will be no live audience at this debate. This is also a request from the Biden campaign, as it made it clear the 81-year-old is not interested in dealing with reactions from a live audience.

The campaign detailed this demand in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, in which it provided notice that it would not participate in commission debates. However, it explained its reasoning behind no audiences in that letter.

It read in part:

The debates should be conducted for the benefit of the American voters, watching on television and at home – not as entertainment for an in-person audience with raucous or disruptive partisans and donors, who consume valuable debate time with noisy spectacles of approval or jeering. As was the case with the original televised debates in 1960, a television studio with just the candidates and moderators is a better, more cost-effective way to proceed: focused solely on the interests of voters.

Indeed, the Times also confirmed that the Biden campaign demanded no audience for this network debate as well.

“This was a demand from the Biden campaign, most likely based on a recognition that Mr. Trump tends to play to and feed off supportive crowds,” the Times reported.

This further feeds into the suspicion that the cards are already stacked against Trump, coming in addition to the fact that the co-moderators are known Trump critics. Both Jake Tapper and Dana Bash have shown open bias toward Trump in the past. Breitbart News provided examples for both Tapper and Bash: