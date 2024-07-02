Poll: Most Americans Believe Trump Will Win 2024 Election Regardless of Personal Preference

Most Americans believe former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election, regardless of their personal voting preference, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election if Joe Biden were the Democratic candidate and Donald Trump were the Republican candidate?”

WATCH — Rep. Quigley: Biden Has to Be Honest the Debate “Wasn’t Just a Horrible Night”:

Overall, a plurality, 41 percent, said they believe Trump will emerge as the winner in the presidential race: Biden comes in nine points behind, as just 32 percent believe he will emerge as the victor in November. Over a quarter, 27 percent, remain unsure.

Republicans are more confident that Trump will win than Democrats are of Biden, as 78 percent of Republicans said Trump would win, compared to 67 percent of Democrats who said the same of Biden.

A plurality of independents, 41 percent, said they are unsure, but more believe Trump would win rather than Biden by.an 18-point margin — 39 percent to Biden’s 21 percent.

This same survey showed Biden voters virtually split, as 49 percent said they are mostly voting “FOR” Biden, compared to 48 percent who said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Trump.

WATCH — CNN’s Tapper: Biden Has Had Multiple “Moments” Where He Has “Glitch,” It’s Not “Just One Night” or Like Everyone Else:

Conversely most Trump voters, 67 percent, said they are mostly voting “FOR” Trump compared to 32 percent who said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Biden.

The survey was taken June 23-25, among 1,599 U.S. adult citizens. It was fielded days ahead of the first presidential debate matchup between Biden and Trump, which resulted in widespread Democrat panic — prompting a word from former President Barack Obama, trying to assist Biden amid the swirling negativity.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

Despite what transpired, this same survey found most, 78 percent, admitting that it was either not very likely or not at all likely that the debate would change their mind about who they intend to vote for.

WATCH — What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate