Poll: Most Americans Believe Trump Will Win 2024 Election Regardless of Personal Preference

Most Americans believe former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election, regardless of their personal voting preference, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election if Joe Biden were the Democratic candidate and Donald Trump were the Republican candidate?”

Overall, a plurality, 41 percent, said they believe Trump will emerge as the winner in the presidential race: Biden comes in nine points behind, as just 32 percent believe he will emerge as the victor in November. Over a quarter, 27 percent, remain unsure.

Republicans are more confident that Trump will win than Democrats are of Biden, as 78 percent of Republicans said Trump would win, compared to 67 percent of Democrats who said the same of Biden.

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, June. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

A plurality of independents, 41 percent, said they are unsure, but more believe Trump would win rather than Biden by.an 18-point margin — 39 percent to Biden’s 21 percent.

This same survey showed Biden voters virtually split, as 49 percent said they are mostly voting “FOR” Biden, compared to 48 percent who said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Trump.

Conversely most Trump voters, 67 percent, said they are mostly voting “FOR” Trump compared to 32 percent who said they are mostly voting “AGAINST” Biden.

The survey was taken June 23-25, among 1,599 U.S. adult citizens. It was fielded days ahead of the first presidential debate matchup between Biden and Trump, which resulted in widespread Democrat panic — prompting a word from former President Barack Obama, trying to assist Biden amid the swirling negativity.

Despite what transpired, this same survey found most, 78 percent, admitting that it was either not very likely or not at all likely that the debate would change their mind about who they intend to vote for.

