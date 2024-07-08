Karine Jean-Pierre Confirms Joe Biden Has Seen Neurologist Three Times During Presidency

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Monday that President Joe Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his presidency.

During a heated press briefing at the White House, Jean-Pierre answered questions from reporters regarding Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who specializes in treating people with Parkinson’s disease, reportedly visiting the White House eight times in the past eight months.

“Every year, around the president’s physical examination, he sees a neurologist,” Jean-Pierre told the room full of reporters. “That’s three times, right? So, I’m telling you that he has seen a neurologist three times while he has been in this presidency.”

.@edokeefe, @KellyO and @ZekeJMiller with some tough questions in today's briefing revolving around a Parkinson's specialist visits to the WH:

"We're all a little miffed around here about how information has been shared with the press corps" pic.twitter.com/1STDC4y2zr — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2024

Jean-Pierre continued to reiterate that Biden has seen the neurologist “three times.”

“Every time he has a physical, he has had to see a neurologist,” Jean-Pierre added.

The White House press secretary explained that “for security reasons,” the White House “can not share names” of the specialists that visit the White House.

“We can not share names of specialists broadly. From a dermatologist to a neurologist, we can not share names,” Jean-Pierre explained. “There are security reasons…”

After going back and forth with CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe several times, O’Keefe stated that reporters were a little “miffed” regarding “how information has been shared with the press corps.”

“What are you miffed about?” Jean-Pierre asked.

The press secretary later clarified that she would not be “sharing” or “confirming” names.

“It doesn’t matter how hard you push me; it doesn’t matter how angry you get with me. I’m not going to confirm a name,” Jean-Pierre said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s even in the log. I am not going to do that from here. That is not something I am going to do. What I can share with you is that the president has seen a neurologist for his physical three times. Three times.”

Recently released White House visitor logs show that Cannard visited the White House eight times between July 2023 and March 2024, according to the New York Times. The White House logs do not specify if Cannard was at the White House to “consult specifically about the president or there for unrelated meetings,” according to the outlet.

While former President Barack Obama was in office, records reportedly show that Cannard “made 10 visits in 2012,” with other visits in 2013 and 2014:

Records from the Obama administration, when Mr. Biden was vice president, show that Dr. Cannard made 10 visits in 2012 plus a family tour; four visits in 2013; and one in 2014. Records could not be immediately found online for 2015 or 2016. Mr. Trump rescinded Mr. Obama’s voluntary White House visitors disclosure policy, so records are not available for his four years in office.

In the aftermath of Biden’s performance at the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, several Democrats, donors, and voters have called for him to be replaced and to withdraw from the presidential race.

Amid continued concerns about Biden’s mental and physical fitness and whether he would be able to serve another term as president, Biden and his campaign have maintained that he is running and not dropping out of the race.

Jean-Pierre previously stated that Biden had not been medically examined by his physician since February. A White House official later revealed that Biden had seen his physician for a “brief check” after the debate, according to CNN.