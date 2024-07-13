Secret Service on Gunshots Fired at Trump Rally: ‘Former President Is Safe’

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Elizabeth Weibel

Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi issued a statement that former President Donald Trump “is safe” after gunshots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” Guglielmi said in a post on X. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Trump was a few minutes into his speech during his rally when what sounded like gunshots or firecrackers were heard.
As the shots were heard, the Secret Service could be seen swarming over Trump as people began screaming.
Trump was later seen giving a fist bump as Secret Service agents were crowded around him. There also appeared to be blood on the side of his face, and his ear.

