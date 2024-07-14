British actor and Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox said the world is in a “spiritual war” after the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“We are in a spiritual war. Between those who seek to defend truth. And the disciples of death,” he wrote in a social media post. Fox’s message also included the image of Trump defiantly holding up his fist as blood streamed down the side of his face while onstage at his rally in Butler:

We are in a spiritual war. Between those who seek to defend truth. And the disciples of death. pic.twitter.com/LznbB1TTY3 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 14, 2024

Trump was injured and rushed off the stage moments after shots were fired, Breitbart News reported Saturday. The FBI has since identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

C-SPAN

The outlet noted the Secret Service said the agency killed the shooter, while one rally goer was killed and two other people were critically injured.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said the rhetoric from President Joe Biden’s (D) campaign led to Trump’s attempted assassination, adding it was “not just some isolated incident,” Breitbart News reported.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination,” Vance wrote in a social media post:

Meanwhile, social media users replied to Fox’s recent post, one person telling him he was “Exactly right” while another said, “God protected Trump. A true miracle that he survived.”

Trump is planning to attend the upcoming Republican convention in Wisconsin despite the attempt on his life.

Per Breitbart News, “Next week’s Republican convention will be held two blocks away from the site where President Teddy Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt in 1912.”

“Trump’s defiant raised fist in the face of a killer calls to mind the manly swagger of that earlier Republican populist president who famously said, ‘It takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose,'” the outlet said.