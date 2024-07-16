Nolte: Biden Campaign Chair — ‘We Had Two Very, Very, Very…Very Bad Weeks’

Jen O’Malley Dillon, the chairlady of His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s floundering reelection campaign, admitted in an all-hands campaign call last week “We had two very, very, very hard weeks, very bad weeks. I told you I’d level with you, they’ve been bad fucking weeks.” And this was before the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The far-left Axios reports this based on a recording of the call.

She then urged everyone to ignore the “crazy fucking gossip land world.”

“This two-week window has really sucked, and it is hard, there is no doubt about it,” she added. “And it’s hard for all of us because we are doing the job.”

Trying to buck up a campaign team already leaking doom and gloom to the corporate media, she said, “If we can get through these two weeks that we’re living through, we can get through anything.”

She said Mike Donilan, Biden’s top political adviser, told her that he has “never seen a presidential candidate have more thrown at him than Joe Biden and do you know what Joe Biden does every day? He gets up and he keeps fighting.”

As far as the polling, she admitted to “a little bit of slippage, but nothing significant, nothing massive, no bottom falling out” and that public polling is in line with what she is “seeing in our polls. What we are seeing is that this is still a margin of error race and the campaign is still “bullish” on winning North Carolina.

From where I sit this is mostly right and not terribly surprising. As I wrote a couple of days after the debate, “I suspect the debate didn’t hurt Biden as much as those freaking out believe[.]” The thing is this: the Democrat Party/corporate media cover-up of Biden’s mental and physical feebleness wasn’t working. Everyone knew Biden was old and frail. That debate didn’t surprise me. It didn’t surprise anyone who lives outside the CNNLOL bubble.

But Democrats and the media had fooled themselves into believing they had fooled us, which meant that in their deluded minds, Biden’s disastrous performance would be a game-changer.

It wasn’t.

And after the NATO press conference, I’m fairly certain that outside of a major event, Biden will be the nominee.

Remember, this is still a tight race, and none of this freakout among Democrats and the corporate media has anything to do with Biden’s mental frailty. Their only concern, which they happily admit to, is beating Donald Trump.

If Biden were in a full-blown coma and beating Trump by five points, we’d be told he’s “sharp as a tack.”

If Biden survives, the media crawl back after the Democrat convention will be hilarious. Nevermind, he’s fine. Fit as a fiddle.

