Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday night, talking about how he is “running to be president for all of America.”

In his first official speech since the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, Trump explained that the current “discord and division” in America “must be healed,” adding that as a nation we either “rise together” or “fall apart.” Trump’s speech comes after he was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the roof of a nearby building.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed,” Trump told the crowd from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart.”

The former president added that he was “running to be president for all of America, not half” of the country.

“There is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump said, adding that he “proudly” accepted the Republican Party’s nomination to be its presidential candidate.

Trump continued to express his “gratitude to the American people” for the “outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt” in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former president continued on to explain “what happened” that day, and added that people would “never hear it from” him “a second time, because it’s too painful to tell.”