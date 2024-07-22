Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Admits There Is No Policy on ‘Sloped Roofs’

President Joe Biden’s Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle admitted during Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump that there is no policy on “sloped roofs.”

“Does the Secret Service have written policy you can share with us about sloped roofs?” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) asked during Monday’s hearing, to which Cheatle replied, “No.”

WATCH — “Were You Guessing or Lying?” Jim Jordan Tears into Secret Service Director:

Committee on Oversight and Accountability

“So why did you act like there was one?” the congressman demanded, to which Biden’s Secret Service director offered no reply.

“So, here’s the thing with the slopes,” Fallon continued. “You’re saying there’s a danger, a safety concern there, but the problem is, director, you put your counter snipers — on a roof that was steeper.”

“These are nothing but pathetic excuses, and they make no sense,” the congressman asserted. “All the law enforcement I’ve spoken with for the last nine days are amazed that the rooftop was not secured.”

Fallon went on tell Cheatle, “You should be fired immediately and go back to guarding Doritos.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cheatle said in an interview last week that a decision was made to put local law enforcement inside the building — that gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks later climbed on top of to shoot President Trump — instead of the rooftop due to the “safety factor” of putting someone on a “sloped roof.”

The Secret Service chief has since been subpoenaed in response to her failure to prevent a sniper from shooting at President Trump during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cheatle, who was appointed by Biden in August 2022 and reports to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas — who has been impeached — is facing calls for her resignation, but said last week that she has no intentions to step down.

Notably, it was recently reported that top officials within the Secret Service denied requests to increase the security for President Trump over the past two years.

