Nolte: Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris ‘Must Answer’ If Joe Biden Is Still ‘Fit to Run’ Country

“Does Lyin’ Kamala Harris think Joe Biden is fit to run the U.S.A. for the next six months? She must answer the question,” demanded former President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account Tuesday.

The newly anointed Republican nominee for president is asking a good question. “WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?” he wondered. “She must answer the question. Now it appears Joe is delegating his Presidential Authority to unelected Washington Bureaucrats! He doesn’t even trust his Vice President.”

Due to necessary questions like this, our pathetic and corrupt media’s honeymoon for Harris…

…is not sustainable.

Her Vice Fraudulency Harris defrauded the American people for years about Biden’s mental acuity, even after that disastrous June debate with Trump. She will have to answer for that. She will have to answer why a man unfit to run for reelection is fit to run the country. She will have to answer for stealing a primary election from Biden.

Oddly enough, the only national media outlet that seems aware of Kamala’s liabilities is the far-left New York Times. Somehow, the Times has poked its pointy head out of the bubble and viewed reality.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) got his own taste of reality on Tuesday:

TOUGH CROWD, CHUCK! Nobody likes Kamala. pic.twitter.com/it0lukrw7A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Pennsylvania Democrats live in reality:

Biden’s withdrawal from his reelection race and his endorsement of Harris as his replacement was not met with as much enthusiasm among Pennsylvania Democrats as it was among party leaders in some other parts of the country.

Pennsylvania is arguably the most important swing state in the country. But while gushing endorsements for Harris came from the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington State — chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Pennsylvania party leaders sang a different tune.

It might be different this time, but up until now the idea of Kamala Harris has always been preferable to the reality of Kamala Harris. She’ll have her little honeymoon, but the grind of the campaign and these unanswered questions will follow her until she’s forced to deal with them. And let’s face it, there are no good answers.

