Trump ‘Going Back to Butler’ to Hold ‘Big and Beautiful Rally’ Honoring Corey Comperatore

Former President Donald Trump announced that he has plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, and hold a “big and beautiful rally” to honor Corey Comperatore and others who were left injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he would be returning to the place where he had faced an assassination attempt at his rally on July 13. The former president was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building.

Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief was shot and killed after he tried to shield his wife and daughter in order to protect them after Trump was shot. Two others, David Dutch and James Copenhaver were also left injured after being shot at the rally.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO,” Trump wrote.

“WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE – FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS,” Trump added.

Dutch was recently reported to have been released from the Allegheny General Hospital after being shot in his chest and liver, according to 6ABC News. Copenhaver was reported to have still been in the hospital.