JD Vance Celebrates 40th Birthday: ‘Our Future Vice President’

Many on social media and elsewhere wished Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, a happy birthday as the millennial lawmaker turned the big 4-0 on Friday.

In a world where age has become a hot topic of conversation, given questions over 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s mental and physical stamina and his original intention to run for president again, Trump chose anti-establishment Sen. Vance — who would just happen to be the first millennial Vice President of the United States, should they cruise to victory in November — to run alongside him in 2024.

Many took to social media to wish the VP contender a happy birthday on his 40th milestone. He recently joked to a crowd in Las Vegas that he was “sad” about turning 40, and they wished him a happy birthday in song.

“I’m 40 years old. Almost. I’m sad about that by the way. I turn 40 I think on Friday,” he said, smiling and thanking the crowd as they began singing “Happy Birthday.”

“Beautiful singing voices. Great energy. You’ve got everything here in Las Vegas,” Vance said.

“Join us in wishing our future Vice President, @JDVance , a very happy birthday!” the Florida GOP wrote:

“Happy 40th Birthday to Our Future Vice President JD Vance! From Blue Collar Roots to the WH! Fight Fight Fight! #TrumpVance2024 ✝️” one X user wrote.

“Happy Birthday J.D. Vance! We may not agree on everything all the time, but i’m behind you and President Trump 100% of the way,” another said, sharing a picture of Vance alongside his wife and one of his children.

“Happy birthday to J.D. Vance, a senator, author, and Marine veteran!” the news station WCTI News 12 said.

“He spent 4 years at Cherry Point and later wrote a book about his childhood struggles, which was adapted into a movie titled Hillbilly Elegy. Now, he is the nominee for Vice President in the 2024 election alongside Donald Trump. Today, J.D. Vance celebrates his 40th birthday,” they added as others chimed in.

Vance’s 40th birthday comes as the establishment media attempts to label him “weird” for pointing out that the radical left has become the “anti-family and anti-child” party.

“The Democrats, in the past five, ten years, Megyn — they have become anti-family,” Vance told Megyn Kelly, explaining that this ideology is “built into their policy.”

“It’s built into the way they talk about parents and children, and it’s time that we call that out,” Vance said. “I don’t think we should back down from it, Megyn. I think we should be honest about the problem.”