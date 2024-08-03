The chairman of the Florida Republican Party, Evan Power, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about how the Democrat Party is “dead on the side of the road” with voters in the state as the GOP in Florida nears having an advantage of one million voters, and what the party is doing to keep their lead in the state.

During the interview, Power explained that to get to this point, the Republican Party in the state has put forward good candidates who have run “and made campaign promises” they’ve either kept or advocated for. Power added that the party has also “empowered” its grassroots movement by providing people with “the resources and materials” they need.

“I don’t think changing candidates will do anything to inspire Democrats in Florida. They went from a 100,000 voter advantage four years ago, to now next week we’re probably going to cross a million Republican voter advantage. So, they’re dead on the side of the road.”

As of June 30, the Republican Party in Florida had 5,257,407 registered voters, 956,443 more registered voters than the Democrat Party in the state, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

When asked about the “efforts” that were undertaken by the Republican Party in Florida to turn the state red, Power spoke about how such efforts begin with the kind of candidates that you put forward.

“I think it starts with your candidates. What we’ve had in Florida is candidates who run and made campaign promises. And, when they got elected into government, and state government, and even into Congress, they’ve delivered on the promises they’ve made or advocated for those promises if they’re in Congress. And, so what you’ve seen in Florida is we’ve become a conservative beacon of freedom because of the way our state government is run,” Power said.

“And, then we’ve empowered our grassroots in the county level to go out and register voters, and we’re trying to give them the resources and materials they need to be successful, and what we’re seeing is people are signing up for that freedom that the legislature is giving them. We have our grassroots army out there encouraging them and making them sign up, so that they join the team, and then now we’re going to get them out to vote and we’re going to win Florida, and we’re going to win it big,” Power added.

When asked about what “steps” the party was taking to ensure that former President Donald Trump “gets across the finish line” and wins the state, Power explained that through the use of the county parties and volunteers, people were getting out and campaigning for candidates “from the top all the way to the bottom” of the ticket.

“What we’re doing is using our county parties and all our volunteers to get out and campaign for the ticket from the top all the way to the bottom. Because what can’t be lost here is, it’s so important to win school board races, Congressional races, county commission races, so that we don’t let Democrats get a foothold back in Florida. We want to win, and we want to send a strong message that Florida is not in play any longer. And we’re going to try to win every elected office we can and win the state by the biggest margin possible, and our grassroots at our county levels are being given the resources to go out and turn out every single Republican voter. We call it, All Republicans Vote, for the fact that we want every single Republican to go out and send a message to the left that Florida, we win, and we win big,” Power said.