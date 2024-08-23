Las Vegas Raiders Players Maxx Crosby, Alex Bachman, and Gardner Minshew met with Donald Trump during the former president’s recent visit to Vegas, according to an X post showing the two players shaking Trump’s hand.

The GOP candidate for president was in Las Vegas on Thursday ahead of his campaign event on Friday as now former independent candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is announcing that he is suspending his own campaign and endorsing the Trump-Vance ticket for 2024.

Raiders All-Pro @CrosbyMaxx & Raiders Starting Quarterback @GardnerMinshew5 with President Trump yesterday at Trump Las Vegas. Nevada is Trump Country pic.twitter.com/S0JTRe2AQi — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) August 23, 2024

Raider defensive end Maxx Crosby has been with the team since 2019 and is a well-known supporter of the former president.

Immediately after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, for instance, Crosby posted a photo of himself sitting next to Trump and, in the caption, called the ex-president the “GOAT” by using goat emojis.

Alex Bachman has also posted support for the president on social media. In July, for example, he ridiculed left-wing conspiracy theorists who insisted that Trump faked his assassination attempt.

For his part, quarterback Gardner Minshew, who joined the Raiders just this year, is not politically active on his social media but is a big supporter of the U.S. military and the National Guard and has supported the USAA’s #HonorThroughAction “V” Challenge.

In another X post in July, he asserted that the “‘silent majority’ days are over” and has retweeted other posters that wrote in favor of Donald Trump.

Today, alongside @USAA, I am honoring my grandfather, Billy Minshew. I am thankful for all of our Veterans’ courage and service. I challenge you to join in on USAA’s #HonorThroughAction “V” Challenge. Sending love to all the Veterans across the U.S. and abroad. #USAAPartner pic.twitter.com/9BVKbrFJGy — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) November 11, 2020

