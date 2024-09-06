Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 611: Sebastian Gorka on Parents Being Held Accountable for School Shootings

Should parents be held accountable when their children commit mass murder in school shootings? Host Mike Slater analyzes the details in the horrific school shooting in Georgia this week. The father of the shooter has been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children. Why? Because even after being interviewed by the FBI over claims that his son had talked about shooting up a school, the father still knowingly gifted his mentally disturbed 14-year-old son with the rifle he used to commit mass murder. “My instinct is we need more accountability in this country, and parents have a responsibility for their children,” Slater argues.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the host of “America First,” agrees with Slater. “Sure, the FBI dropped the ball as they have in every significant case of a school attacker, but isn’t the culpability a thousand times greater for the people who lived with the killer?” Gorka reasons.

The former Trump strategist also weighs in on fracking and Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic policies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

