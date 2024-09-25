Poll: Trump Narrowly Leads Arizona, Tied in Wisconsin

A poll shows former President Donald Trump narrowly leading in the crucial swing state of Arizona while being tied with Vice President Kamala Harris in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin.

Surveying 1,030 likely voters in Arizona with +/- 3 point margin of error, the Rasmussen poll showed Trump leading Kamala Harris in the state 49 percent to 47 percent.

Surveying 1,071 likely voters in Wisconsin with the same margin of error, the poll also showed Trump tied with Kamala Harris 49 percent to 49 percent.

“The economy is the top issue in both states, with 33 percent of likely voters in Arizona voters [sic] and 29 percent in Wisconsin naming it as most important,” noted Rasmussen. “In Arizona, border security (22 percent) is the second most important issue, followed by abortion (15 percent). In Wisconsin, border security and abortion at [sic] tied as the second-most important issue, each with 17 percent.”

The polls also showed some interesting insight into the respective state’s U.S. Senate races, which could sway toward Republicans, resulting in a more united or divided government.

In Arizona, Democrat Ruben Gallego currently holds a two-point lead — 47 percent to 45 percent — over Republican and Trump-endorsed Kari Lake.

In Wisconsin, incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) holds a four-point lead over Republican Eric Hovde.

Pennsylvania remains one of the toughest battleground states for the former president, along with Michigan and Georgia. According to a recent Spotlight PA/MassINC poll, Harris leads by five-points in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. Per the Hill:

Harris is winning 49 percent support in the poll, compared to 44 percent for Trump, in the race for the Keystone State’s 19 electoral votes. The polling results were within the margin of error at 4.0 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence, including the design effect. Polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ show Harris with a 1.2 percentage point advantage in the state. Harris wins 49.1 percent support in the polling averages, compared to 47.9 percent for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, however, a recent New York Times poll put the former president ahead of Harris in the the sun belt states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona.