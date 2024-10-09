Republicans will use Vice President Kamala Harris’s words against her in new ad spending, Axios reported Wednesday.

Intended to highlight Harris as the anti-change candidate, the ad will center around Harris’s statement on The View when she said she could not think of one failed policy she would change from the last four years under the Biden-Harris administration.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“Expect to see this clip every single time you turn on the television between now and Nov. 5,” a Trump ally told Axios.

Harris worked hard over the course of about 70 days to frame herself as the agent of change, but that effort was blown to smithereens on Tuesday. “Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” The View‘s host Sunny Hostin asked.

“There is nothing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris replied:

Harris’s statement was not an outlier. Hours later on CBS’s Late Show with Steve Colbert, Harris refused again to provide any specific policy from the last four years she would change. “What would the major changes be, and what would stay the same? Colbert asked.

“I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris replied with a canned answer before giving a rambling response: And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president. It is about, frankly, I I, I, I love the American people and I, I believe in our country, I, I I love that it is our character in nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we, we have aspirations. Biden previously said he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign and domestic policy. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters last week in the White House press briefing room. Harris faces a catch-22: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, yet she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.