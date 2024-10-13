Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 20 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning

At least 20 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Friday “in the Garfield Park neighborhood.” Three women were struck by gunfire when someone opened fire and one of the three succumbed to her wounds.

WGN-TV noted that the deceased woman was shot numerous times.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting took place in the “400-block of North Springfield Avenue just before 10 p.m.” Friday.

The victim was a 38-year-old man who was riding in a vehicle when he was shot in the face and chest. The 38-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 444 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024.

