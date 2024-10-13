Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Endorses Josh Hawley: ‘A Man Who Puts His Christian Faith at the Forefront’

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has officially endorsed Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s bid for reelection in a Sunday morning post on X.

Butker began his endorsement by highlighting the serious times in which we live and how Hawley is the right leader for those times.

“Consequential times call for consequential actions, which is why I am proud to endorse my friend Senator Josh Hawley @HawleyMO for another term serving the great people of Missouri,” Butker wrote. “I have seen first-hand a man who puts his Christian faith at the forefront of everything that he does — and understands that no title or office he will ever hold will be more important than that of Husband and Father.”

Butker also announced a new initiative to get Christian voters to the polls.

“I am also excited to announce the creation of the UPRIGHT PAC as a way to promote and encourage Christian voters to vote so that their voices are heard this November.”

Butker made headlines in May when he delivered a commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he blasted President Biden’s abortion and pro-LGBT policies and elevated motherhood over a career when addressing female graduates.

The speech earned Butker an immense backlash in mainstream and social media. However, despite the hate, Butker later defended his views and refused to back down.

The Chiefs kicker also endorsed President Trump this week, calling him “the most pro-life candidate” on the roster.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, I think Donald Trump [is right on the] topic that is the most crucial topic for me,” Butker told Ingraham. “I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize.”

Butker and the first-place Chiefs will enjoy a bye week for Week 6 and prepare for a Super Bowl rematch with the 49ers in Week 7.