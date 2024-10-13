Liz Cheney: ‘I Do Not Have Faith that Mike Johnson Will Fulfill His Constitutional Obligations’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she did not have “faith” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will certify the 2024 presidential election.

Moderator Kristen Welker said, “President Biden said he does not know if there will be a peaceful transfer of power in 2025. You just heard how the House Speaker answered my question about how he would certify the election results. Do you have faith that the election will be free and fair and there will be a peaceful transfer of power.”

Cheney said, “I do not have faith that Mike Johnson will fulfill his constitutional obligations. If you see what he did in 2020, he knew, and he knew with specificity the claims that Donald Trump was making and that he was repeating. He knew those to be false. We had very clear and specific conversations about that. He knew that courts had specifically found that those claims were false. He knew they weren’t true. He also knew that what he was urging Congress do in terms of throwing out the votes of millions of Americans, he knew with specificity that that was unconstitutional. He was told that not only in discussions with me, but also with the House Republican Council. He signed his name to a brief filed with the United States Supreme Court that made those claims he knew to be false. So he has a record, repeatedly, of doing things that he knows to be wrong, he knows to be unconstitutional in order to placate Donald Trump.”

