National Border Patrol Council ‘Strongly’ Endorses Trump at Arizona Rally

The National Border Patrol Council issued a strong and emphatic endorsement of former President Donald Trump during an Arizona rally on Sunday.

Speaking at the podium, border patrol union president Paul Perez knocked Vice President Kamala Harris for her work as the “border czar” while praising the former president for having “always stood with the men and women who protect this border.”

“If we allow Border Czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell. The untold millions of people, unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries, and every other crime, will continue to put our country in peril,” he said.

“Only one man can fix that. That is Donald J. Trump. He has always stood with the men and women who protect this border, who put their lives on the line for this country, a man who knows about putting his life on the line for what is right,” he continued.

“This November, we have a choice to make: continue the chaos, allow the criminal cartels to control the border, to allow drugs and fentanyl across our country, or put an end to it once and for all. On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States,” he concluded.

The council also endorsed Trump for president in 2016 after a longstanding practice of staying out presidential elections.

“The NBPC has had a longstanding practice of not endorsing presidential candidates in the primaries. We will not, however, shy away from voicing our opinions as it pertains to border security and the men and women of the United States Border Patrol,” it said at the time.

“As such, we are breaking with our past practice and giving our first-ever endorsement in a presidential primary. We think it is that important: if we do not secure our borders, American communities will continue to suffer at the hands of gangs, cartels and violent criminals preying on the innocent. The lives and security of the American people are at stake, and the National Border Patrol Council will not sit on the sidelines,” the council added.