Report: Homeowner Armed with Crossbow Shoots Alleged Intruder

A Monroe County, Michigan, homeowner used a crossbow to fend off two alleged intruders Tuesday morning just after midnight.

WLNS reported that the resident shot one of the alleged intruders, after which time both suspects fled the scene.

The alleged intruder who was shot, identified only as “a 32-year-old man from Newport,” had to go to the hospital to have the arrow surgically removed. He was taken into custody during recovery.

FOX 2 Detroit noted the second alleged intruder, a 41-year-old man who is also from Newport, was found near the scene of the alleged crime and arrested.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes the incident stems from a “previous fight” between the suspects and the homeowner.

