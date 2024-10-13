UAW Member: Harris an ‘Existential Threat’ to the Auto Industry

Auto Workers for Trump founder Brian Pannebecker said Saturday on Newsmax TV’s “America Right Now” that the U.S. auto industry will face an “existential threat” if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president.

Host Tom Basile said, “Why does your union leadership believe that a Harris presidency would be better for your industry and your workers than four more years of Donald Trump?”

Pannebecker said, “Because they’ll keep lining the pockets of our corrupt union bosses. That’s the only reason I can think of.”

He continued, “I can tell you from my own experience, 36 years in the auto industry, 11 for Chrysler Corporation and 25 for Ford Motor Company, that the membership the rank and file, the people on the shop floor do not support Kamala Harris. I know that for a fact because I do rallies outside of the auto plants every week during the election cycle, and I talk to the workers. Right now, the support on the shop floor for Donald Trump and JD Vance is 65 to 70%.”

Pannebecker added, “They think they’re smarter, that their elites, and they should tell the membership what to do, not the other way around. But in the UAW, we’re facing an existential threat. If we if we allow Kamala Harris to become president, we’re going to lose our industry and lose our livelihoods.”

