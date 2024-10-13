Watch: Actress Jennifer Garner Makes Desperate Pitch to Pa. Voters — ‘Is There Anything Sexier than a Man Who Is Like, Men for Kamala?’

Actress and Kamala Harris presidential campaign celebrity surrogate Jennifer Garner questioned if there was “anything sexier than a man” for Kamala during a Harris-Walz campaign rally in in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania.

During the rally from Lancaster County on Friday, Garner, who is known for her roles in the television show Alias and the film, 13 Going On 30, acknowledged that the crowd had been door-knocking and making phone calls, and was “worn out,” adding that they were “the front lines.”

“Listen, I know you’ve knocked and knocked, and I know you’ve called and called,” Garner said. “I know you’ve given and given, and you’re worn out. But, the truth is, you are the front lines – this is it. I mean, I’m looking at these beautiful faces, these women and these strong men. God, is there anything sexier than a man who is like, men for Kamala?”

“You are the front line of this battle,” Garner added. “For a lack of a better word, it really is. There are two ways forward, and you guys are going to have a huge voice in how that way is chosen.”

A recent InsiderAdvantage poll conducted between October 7-8, 2024, found that former President Donald Trump was leading Harris in Pennsylvania by two points, 49 percent to 47 percent.

In a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the American Thinker between September 19-22, 2024, Trump and Harris were found to be in a tie with 48 percent among likely voters in the state.