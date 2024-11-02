Exclusive – Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Kamala’s ‘Campaign of Joy Evaporated’ Amid Economic Realities

Voters are flocking to Donald Trump as they seek to turn the page from the Biden-Harris administration’s failed economy, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told host Matt Boyle in an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Blackburn, up for reelection in Tennessee, said her closing message to voters is the same as Donald Trump’s, and it focuses strongly on the economy.

“If you want to get inflation down – it was 1.4% when Trump took office, and the cumulative rate of inflation is now 20.5% – if you want to get that down, Donald Trump, Marsha Blackburn, that’s your vote,” she said.

Harris attempted her closing argument Tuesday night in a Trump-focused rally in Washington. Her appeal to voters was undermined by her boss, President Joe Biden. The departing president in a Zoom call with the organization Voto Latino said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” referencing Trump.

White House officials even allegedly altered the official transcript in an attempt to cover up Biden’s slip-up.

Blackburn believes Biden’s comment – which sounded eerily like Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “deplorables” insult – revealed both Democrats’ desperation and what party elites truly think of Americans.

“We’ve been smelly Walmart shoppers and people that are just too simple, people that are irredeemable and deplorable, and then they got into all the name calling with the Nazi, racist, and now it is garbage, and I think it does show their frustration,” she told Boyle.

Blackburn believes three things are working against Democrats: the party’s positions on key issues, a lack of familiarity with and trust of Harris, and dissatisfaction over her selection by party powerbrokers.

“People are quite frustrated with this,” she said. “You have heard it, I have heard it, and that campaign of joy evaporated.”

Because of the Biden-Harris administration’s economic failures, messaging from Harris that somehow she could now lead an economic recovery has fallen flat.

“So then they had to resort to the name calling, and that is where they are right now,” Blackburn said. “You can always run campaigns either based on hope or fear, and they have chosen to run this campaign on fear. And the American people know that their life was better under Donald Trump.”

She continued, “And when you look at stats that are coming out, like this miserable jobs report that came out yesterday, and the economy created 1000 jobs, then you have to say, hey, wait a minute, what is going on here? And how are we going to handle this? Are we going to get our arms around these issues? And people are backing away from the Harris campaign, their numbers flattened, and then they started to drop.”

Voters don’t believe Democrats have answers to fostering an environment for private sector jobs to thrive or wages to rise, Blackburn believes.

“They’re very frustrated with what is happening with job openings, with wages” she said. “People that are looking for mobility, being able to move up in the job, they’re not able to do it. People that are ready to retire are deciding to continue working another year or two before they set their retirement benefits because they’re saying, hey, wait a minute. With this kind of inflation, we can’t afford it.”

She said Democrats are “compounding the problems that people are facing because Kamala Harris continues to think you can tax your way to prosperity, you can spend your way to prosperity, you can regulate your way to prosperity, and it just is not so. She does not have an understanding of what it takes to make the economy work.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance know the formula for economic success, Blackburn told Boyle.

“Less litigation plus less regulation plus less taxation will equal more innovation in job creation,” she said. “It always works. Always works. But [Democrats] don’t get it, and they’re continuing to try to micromanage the economy, and the economy is not responding in the manner they had expected it to.”

Blackburn said voters “want change, and they know that Kamala Harris has been there for four years. She will not give you change, right?”

Trump’s economic plan promises a renaissance for areas hit hardest during the Biden-Harris administration and is responsible for his strong support in swing states, she said.

“For President Trump, when you look at the states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and talking to those candidates like Mike Rogers in Michigan and Dave McCormick over in Pennsylvania and Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, their races are tied up,” she said. “People are coming to them. People are coming to President Trump. And I think that you will see us pick up these Senate seats.”

Blackburn believes Trump and Republicans will see success in Nevada and New Mexico as well, due largely to economic concerns.

She said the Nevada “Senate race has tightened up with Sam Brown and Jackie Rosen. And I think Sam Brown is going to be the next senator from Nevada. You look at what is happening in New Mexico, and oil and gas is becoming a major issue. People in New Mexico know that Martin Heinrich has voted against them regularly. He is voting for the Green New Deal. People in New Mexico know they get a royalty from the state on oil and gas revenue, and basically Martin Heinrich votes are cutting into their check.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.