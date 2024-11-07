Democrat “super-lawyer” and George Soros-funded Marc Elias is the latest prominent Democrat election denier, claiming “the Pennsylvania Senate race is not over” despite the Associated Press calling the race for Republican Dave McCormick over Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

Casey continues denying the election results despite no viable path forward to victory.

Elias’s engagement in the race comes as Democrat groups have begun fundraising off of fighting the election results.

He teased “more soon” in a cryptic tweet.

Elias’s clients include the Kamala Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee, who hired Elias to “join a team of lawyers that is reportedly ten times larger than the team of 600 lawyers that then-candidate Joe Biden boasted he had hired in the summer of 2020 to challenge election results in close contests nationwide.”

He was behind efforts this election cycle to kick third-party candidates off the ballot in states where it would benefit Harris. And his law firm filed multiple lawsuits “to allow unsecured ballot drop boxes, to extend deadlines for absentee ballot counting, and other efforts to increase the likelihood of Democratic victories.”

“Elias’s job is to manipulate the laws and the rules to skew them in a direction that benefits his clients,” Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer said of Elias on a recent episode of his podcast The DrillDown. “He’s done this more successfully than anyone else in this space.”

“We’re talking about a master of the dark political arts,” Schweizer continued. “The way he shapes the manner in which elections are cast, how names stay on voter rolls… This guy is presented as the champion, the biggest protector of democracy, to the extent that Donald Trump is seen by so many as the biggest threat to democracy.”

Elias has succeeded FuFHin reversing election results before. As Breitbart News has reported:

In 2008, former Saturday Night Live comedian Al Franken ran for Senate in Minnesota and lost very narrowly according to the election tallies. Franken hired Elias to contest ballots, and what had been a narrow victory by his challenger, Republican Norm Coleman, eight months later became a Franken victory through aggressive Elias lawyering.

Elias played the critical role in creating the 2016 “Russian collusion” hoax used to smear Donald Trump. Through his Washington law firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Elias arranged for Fusion GPS to solicit the debunked Steele Dossier from a former MI-6 operative, masking that it had been funded by Clinton’s campaign.

The notorious attorney previously attacked Trump, erroneously and ironically predicting the president would deny the results of the election in Pennsylvania.

“Trump knows he is losing Pennsylvania, so the election lies begin,” Elias tweeted.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.