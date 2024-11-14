Nolte: Poll Proves America Is Unified in Favor of Mass Deportations

In our 50/50 country, a stunning 64 percent of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s plan for mass deportations of illegal aliens. Only 33 percent disapprove.

Rasmussen, who was once again one of the most accurate pollsters of the presidential election, polled 1,276 likely U.S voters over three days after the election was called for former President and now President-elect Trump.

When asked how important it is to stop illegal immigration, 76 percent of those surveyed said “very” (50 percent) or “somewhat” (26 percent) important. Only 22 percent said it was not important.

The internals are amazing…. 78 percent of white voters, 74 percent of black voters, and 70 percent of Hispanics all agree it is important to stop illegal immigration. This includes 61 percent of Democrats, 90 percent of Republicans, and 80 percent of Independents.

On the important question of whether they approve or disapprove of Trump’s plan to immediately begin the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, 62 percent of white voters, 62 percent of black voters, and 70 percent of Hispanics said they approve. Even 39 percent of Democrats approve, compared to 89 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of Independents.

On the flip side, only 36 percent of white voters, 32 percent of black voters, and 28 percent of Hispanics disapprove of mass deportations.

Rasmussen then asked how likely it is that Trump will keep his campaign pledge for mass deportations. A full 72 percent said it was likely, while only 23 percent disagreed.

The data here — and this is not the only poll to show similar results — makes clear that mass deportations are not a divisive issue. Americans, by a wide margin, are united behind the idea that it is time to deport those who broke into our country illegally.

That’s the law, and we are either a nation of laws or we are not.

The corporate media have already latched on to this issue as the tip of its spear to kill Trump’s agenda, but they do not have any new arguments. It’s just the old reheated emotional blackmail and gotchas.

Some in the media are foolishly trying to horrify Americans over the cost of mass deportations, as though Americans aren’t well aware of the cost of allowing these illegals in, which is not only financial. There has also been a human cost in murders, rapes, trafficking, and the influx of deadly drugs like fentanyl.

Some in the media are truly desperate and believe a question like, “How is it possible to deport 20 million people?” is some sort of gotcha. As in, You are making a promise you can’t keep. Well, maybe, but the American people would at least like someone to try.

Lastly, the media are still using the emotional blackmail of deported families being torn apart. That’s also not working. Americans understand that there are consequences when you break the law. If I break into CNN with my kids, CNN is going to call the cops and I will be separated from my kids. Duh.

There is no question Trump is dead serious about mass deportations and there is no question that the public has his back. When these operations unfold, we will see all kinds of videos of people crying and screaming as though the illegals are bound for Auschwitz instead of their home country. That’s just not going to work anymore.

Alternative media and the corporate media have been debating this issue for ten years now, and the corporate media lost this debate — bigly.

