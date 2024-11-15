Several House Democrats have criticized Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over her criticism in the aftermath of Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ election loss, according to a recent report.

House Democrats, who spoke to Axios on the condition of anonymity, said Pelosi needed to let House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) take charge of leading House Democrats, adding that her “scattershot comments” were “unhelpful” and “damaging.”

One Democrat lawmaker told the outlet that Pelosi “needs to take a seat,” adding that Pelosi “making scattershot comments is not just unhelpful, it’s damaging.”

“Hakeem has been tremendously graceful and respectful of her, but I don’t think she is being respectful of him,” a member of the Congressional Black Caucus told the outlet.

Pelosi has also received criticism from Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) regarding her casting blame on President Joe Biden for Harris’s loss to President-elect Donald Trump, despite that she was among the people to push him out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance on June 27. In an interview with Politico, Fetterman stated that Pelosi could not “have it both ways.”

The comments from the Democrat lawmakers come after Pelosi told the New York Times in an interview that had Biden “gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.”

Pelosi continued to point out that because Biden “endorsed” Harris after he announced on July 21 that he was exiting the presidential race, it “made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time.”