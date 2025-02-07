Kentucky lawmakers are questioning why Gov. Andy Beshear (D) spent more than $80,000 last month on a taxpayer-funded tour of Europe.

Beshear previously stated he was “outraged” when Republicans took far less costly trips for taxpayer purposes, but that did not prevent the state’s governor from spending tens of thousands on a ritzy tour to rub shoulders with global elites.

Official expense forms, obtained by State House Rep. TJ Roberts (R), show Beshear spent over $80,000 for a vacation to the Davos Economic Forum that included a stop in Madrid, Spain, at the request of a special interest manufacturing company, Acerinox.

The per capita income in Kentucky is just under $35,000 a year.

While Davos is 1,126 miles and less than a $400 flight from Madrid, Beshear spent $22,000 on air travel, the forms show. Once there, he spent $24,000 on Davos hotel rooms.

Over five days in Davos, he spent more than $6,000 of taxpayer funds on food and drinks and $3,000 over nine days on food and drinks in Spain.

He marked $8,000 down for miscellaneous expenses for his time in Davos and Spain.

Roberts raised questions about the lavish taxpayer-funded vacation and questioned if Beshear used the $8,000 in miscellaneous expenses for illicit purposes.

“I’m not shocked given Beshear’s persistent corruption, but I’m outraged on behalf of the people of Kentucky that they have to pay for Beshear’s vacations that they could only dream to go on,” Roberts told Breitbart News. “Andy Beshear is a total hypocrite. If it weren’t for double standards, Andy Beshear would have no standards.”

“A member of the Democrat caucus just told me Beshear is known to be a party animal, so buying drugs and hookers is quite possible,” he added. “He’s also known to hire younger women in the governor’s office, and my source in the caucus says he likes to watch them.”

A source close to the governor confirmed the illicit allegations to Breitbart News, which provided the individual anonymity due to fear of retribution.

Beshear has tried to ignore the allegations.

“There’s a new freshman Republican out there that seems pretty focused on me,” Beshear said of Roberts about his taxpayer-funded spending. “He must think about me a lot; I don’t think about him at all.”

