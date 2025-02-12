Lisa Murkowski: ‘I Intend to Support Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Confirmation’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) intends to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the senator announced Wednesday.

“I intend to support Robert Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. While there is no dispute that the U.S. spends more per capita on healthcare than any other country, our health outcomes do not reflect this investment,” she wrote in a lengthy statement on X.

“Instead of focusing on who covers our exorbitant healthcare costs, we need to reduce these costs by directing our attention to prevention and keeping people healthy,” she said, explaining that this is the “appeal of RFK, and many Alaskans have shared that view with me.”

“Chronic conditions are a significant source of illness and major drivers of public debt; he recognizes this and is committed to addressing it,” she continued, noting that — despite her intention — she still has concerns, particularly when it comes to Kennedy’s views on vaccines. He repeatedly told senators during his confirmation hearing that he is not “anti-vaccine.”

She continued:

I continue to have concerns about Mr. Kennedy’s views on vaccines and his selective interpretation of scientific studies, which initially caused my misgivings about his nomination. Vaccines have saved millions of lives, and I sought assurance that, as HHS Secretary, he would do nothing to make it difficult for people to take vaccines or discourage vaccination efforts. He has made numerous commitments to me and my colleagues, promising to work with Congress to ensure public access to information and to base vaccine recommendations on data-driven, evidence-based, and medically sound research. These commitments are important to me and, on balance, provide assurance for my vote. I am encouraged by the time he has spent among indigenous peoples, his commitment to tribal sovereignty, and his promised attention to the Indian Health Service. He has spent time in rural Alaska and understands some of the unique public health challenges we face that require complex solutions. There is much shared work ahead to achieve better public health outcomes, and I will push Mr. Kennedy to realize these goals.

On Wednesday, the Senate cleared the final hurdle in a 53 to 47 vote to set up the final confirmation vote for Kennedy, who cleared through committee last week in a 14-13 vote.

WATCH — RFK Jr. Narrowly Passes Senate Finance Committee:

During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy placed an emphasis on ending the chronic disease epidemic in the country.

“The CDC says 90 percent of healthcare spending goes toward managing chronic disease, which hits lower-income Americans the hardest. The president’s pledge is not to make some Americans happy again, healthy again, but to make all of our people healthy again,” he said.

“I had 11 brothers and sisters. I had dozens of first cousins. I was raised in a time where we did not have a chronic disease epidemic. When my uncle was president, two percent of American kids had chronic disease. Today, 66 percent have chronic disease,” he continued.

“This is not just an economic issue. It’s not just a national security issue. It is a spiritual issue, and it is a moral issue,” he stressed “We cannot live up to our role as an exemplary nation, as a moral authority around the world when we’re writing off an entire generation of kids,” he said, promising that “we will reverse the chronic disease epidemic and put the nation back on the road to good health.”

WATCH — RFK Jr. Calls Out Bernie Sanders for Accepting Millions of Dollars from Pharmaceutical Industry: