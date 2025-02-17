Karen Bass’ Classmate Defends Fire Response After Mayor Broke Promise Not to Leave Country

A former high school classmate of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has written to the L.A. Times to defend the mayor’s conduct during the Palisades Fire — which broke out when Bass was abroad at Ghana’s presidential inauguration.

The letter, by Dory Frank, argues:

It is one thing for a mayor to be away when rain can cause mudslides for homeowners in the burn areas. However, she would have to be a prophet to know that the forecast high winds and dryness would cause the destruction of Pacific Palisades and Altadena during her scheduled trip to Ghana as part of a delegation sent by then-President Biden What would the mayor’s loud critics have done if they were in her shoes? It is easy to be a Monday-morning quarterback. She came back to Los Angeles as soon as possible.

Bass has admitted that the trip to Ghana — which she took despite having been warned, several days in advance, of extreme winds — was a mistake.

However, as the New York Times pointed out last month, it was worse than that: the trip to Ghana also broke a promise Bass made during the 2022 mayoral campaign: “[N]ot only would I of course live here [in Los Angeles], but I also would not travel internationally — the only places I would go would be D.C., Sacramento, San Francisco and New York, in relation to L.A.”

