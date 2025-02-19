Exclusive — Jim Jordan Reveals 2025 Priorities on RSC Podcast with Host Ben Cline

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined Republican Study Committee (RSC) Vice Chair Ben Cline (R-VA) for the second episode of RSC’s new Right to the Point, providing key insights on the direction he’ll steer Congress under President Donald Trump.

The wide-ranging episode features Cline securing Jordan’s reactions to headlines of the day on everything from Border Czar Tom Homan’s tour de force at the border to Trump’s decision to stop minting pennies. The episode also includes a rapid-fire Hot Takes segment Jordan provided his thoughts on Trump’s favorite fast food restaurant and the greatest baseball team in history.

RSC, the largest conservative caucus on Capitol Hill, has over 180 members and has continued expanding under new Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX). Jordan recently rejoined the RSC, Breitbart News reported exclusively in January.

“It was fun joining RSC’s podcast with Vice-Chair Ben Cline,” Jordan said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “He and Chairman Pfluger are doing a great job leading this group of conservatives to champion policies that protect our freedoms, bolster national security, and foster economic prosperity for all Americans.”

Jordan talked about his background before rising to prominence fighting the political establishment in Washington, and how his experience as a champion wrestler carries over to the sport of politics. He also discussed his introduction to politics, running as an underdog for Ohio State Representative and beating a two-term county commissioner Jordan was told by party insiders was a shoe-in to win.

“That’s why they wrestle the match,” Jordan said. “That’s why they kick the ball off. It’s why they play the game, because you never know.”

Jordan also explained to Cline his priorities as Judiciary Committee chairman in shepherding Trump’s agenda through Congress.

“We make this job way too complicated. It’s pretty simple,” Jordan explained. “What’d you tell the folks you’re gonna do when you ran for it? What’d you tell them you’re gonna do when you put your name on the ballot? If they elect you, go do what you said.”

Jordan said he’ll push commonsense policies on key issues like energy and the border, fight the censorship industrial complex, and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse – an effort spearheaded by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“There’s never been the intense focus and the and the platform that the White House has, particularly with the guy President Trump has selected to lead that effort, Elon Musk,” Jordan explained, “so I think we got a real chance of identifying some of the crazy spending as well, which is something we told the voters we’re going to do.”

Cline and other conservatives on the Appropriations Committee have worked to reign in spending, but they welcome Musk’s muscle to the fight.

“Appropriations is quite the headache of a committee,” Cline said, “because I’m battling uphill a lot of times to try and rein in wasteful spending and a lot of my colleagues on Appropriations are less enthusiastic about reigning in wasteful spending.”

“You were doing the DOGE work before the DOGE came along,” Jordan told Cline.

Right to the Point is designed by RSC to deliver unfiltered insights directly from its members, cutting through the noise and bypassing traditional establishment media gatekeepers in a strategy mirroring the 2024 Trump campaign’s.

“The Republican Study Committee is working every day to get our conservative message out to the American people, and this new podcast is another great way we’re doing it,” Cline told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “House Republicans are working closely with the Trump Administration to secure our border, strengthen our economy, and defend the values that make this country great. We’re committed to making sure the American people know exactly what’s happening and how we’re delivering for them.”

The committee plans to publish 3 to 4 episodes per month, and will rotate hosts for each episode.

You can listen to Cline and Jordan’s discussion here.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.