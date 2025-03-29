Report: NYC Woman Who Chased MAGA Hat-Wearer in Subway Identified as Luxury Brand Specialist

A woman who went viral for chasing a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter in the New York City subway has worked as a creative director for luxury brands, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

The paper identifies Alberta Testanero as the individual who was recently filmed face-planting on an NYC subway platform after trying and failing to chase down a supporter of President Donald Trump and rip off his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

The woman is a “freelance creative director and branding specialist who has worked with posh outfits like Tiffany & Co., Coach, Bergdorf Goodman and Kate Spade,” the Post revealed on Saturday.

The 55-year-old Italian-American dual citizen has touted herself as “maintaining the highest standards” on her various social media accounts, according to the report.

“An experienced team leader, I have a keen understanding of the relationship between corporate strategy and creative vision. No matter how large or small, I approach every project with enthusiasm always furthering brand vision and maintaining the highest standards [sic],” Testanero wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

A former coworker of Testanero’s spoke to the Post, telling the newspaper that the branding specialist’s temperament seemed to grow more “agitated” as her politics skewed leftward.

“She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” the one-time colleague said. “I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this.”

The ex-coworker added that Testanero was known to bicker with Republicans and accuse people of being “racist.”

During the March 19 incident, which began on the on the No. 6 Train in Midtown Manhattan just before midnight, Testanero was apparently recorded shouting at the MAGA hat-wearer and bystanders chiming in on her harassment of the man.

“If you f–king voted for Trump, you’re a racist!” she exclaimed.

Berating the rider, the woman in the video said, “Only uneducated people voted for Trump.”

The man responded by saying, “I’m highly educated.”

Some fellow straphangers urged her to leave the man alone, saying, “That’s why he [Trump] won — because of people like you.”